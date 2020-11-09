Rana Daggubati to turn a chat-show host for his own Youtube channel

This year, masses have consumed entertainment and content on various platforms as theatres were shut during the lockdown. Taking a cue from the changing taste of the audience, Rana Daggubati has decided to launch his own Youtube channel. It comes live from today and promises to entertain his fans with some amazing content.



According to reports in a leading daily, the actor is working on his channel which will be called South Bay and will make sure that there is multilingual content for everyone. “In 2020, stories can and should be told on all platforms. South Bay (will offer) multi-lingual, multi-format stories that range from 10 seconds to 10 hours. In India, we’ve been divided into sub-culture and mainstream in terms of content viewing, but on this channel, we’ll bring mainstream talent to create cultural content. Inversely, independent creators will get a mainstream platform,” said the actor explaining the need to open a channel.





One of his most exciting projects for his channel is a chat-show which will be hosted by him titled Why Are You? Speaking about the chat show he says, “It’s an irreverent animated talk show that has global and local guests from across film and music industries.” His guest list includes Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Ram Gopal Varma. He’s also in talks with Lakshmi Manchu to have the latter’s chat Coming Back to Life on his channel.