RACQ’s ten cheapest cars to own and run

Matilda Coleman
RACQ is urging drivers to re-evaluate their vehicles after releasing its list of the 10 cheapest cars to own and run.
The motoring club said the financial and social impacts of coronavirus could see a surge in drivers looking to downsize or even sell their cars.

“A lot of families are going to be looking at whether or not they can afford to keep that car on the road,” RACQ Spokesperson Lauren Ritchie told .

RACQ has offered its list of the best cars for families to buy. ()

“If you just downsize say from a Nissan Patrol down to a Toyota Fortuna, you can save $10,000 a year.”

RACQ looked at the 80 most popular cars and analysed their running costs, along with their registration and insurance fees.

It found the cheapest car to run was the Suzuki Baleno, costing households $153 per week, while the most expensive was the Nissan Patrol costing $520 per week.

Vehicle class

Model

Cost per week

Light car

Suzuki Baleno GL

$153

Small car

Kia Cerato S

$179

Medium car

Toyota Camry Ascent Hybrid

$218

Electric car

Hyundai Ioniq Elite Plug-In Hybrid

$254

Small SUV ­

Hyundai Venue GO

$189

Medium SUV

Mazda CX-5 Maxx 2.5 AWD

$252

Large SUV

Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD

$280

All terrain

Toyota Fortuner GX 2.8

$321

Light commercial 2×4

Mitsubishi MY20 Triton GLX

$270

Light commercial 4×4

Mitsubishi Triton GLX 4×4

$294

RACQ also urged drivers to consider a cars safety rating before making a purchase.

“Safety has to be your first priority because in the event of a crash, money won’t be saving you from injury,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Ensure you look at the ANCAP safety rating of these cars and the safety features they have as standard.”

