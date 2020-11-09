Rabbitohs star escapes conviction on gun charge

Rugby league star Latrell Mitchell has escaped conviction on a gun charge after pleading guilty.

In April, Mitchell was charged with handing a firearm to an unauthorised person, and his licence was suspended.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs star was also hit with a fine for a COVID-19 breach on the same occasion, after a photo was posted online of himself with a number of other men on a property near Taree on the NSW mid north coast.

He was also fined $50,000 by the NRL for bringing the game into disrepute, though $30,000 of it was suspended.

Mitchell, 23, was today sentenced to a conditional release for 12 months.

He made no comment as he left court today.