Queen Naija Celebrates Her Album Going No.1 On Billboard’s Top R,amp;B Albums Chart

It looks like Queen Naija has a lot to celebrate these days when it comes to her music career, and recently she reached a new milestone.

On October 30th she released her highly anticipated debut studio album, and now she is celebrating her album reaching the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top R,amp;B Albums Chart.

She took to Instagram to thank her supporters and said, “Getting pregnant right after signing, people predicting my failed career, recording songs and trashing them out of anger because it wasn’t good enough, dropping two songs I hated, sleepless nights away from my kids and my man. Giving up a stream of income (youtube) hearing mad people compare me to other artists saying how I’m trash and nobody listens to my music, dealing with rumors about my character, in fear that it would ruin my career.”

She continued, “The RULES changing for sales SOON as I release .. all to end up right here in the number one spot first week of my debut album. Listen y’all, I couldn’t be more happy. I love you all who listened to me, who waited on me, who still believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself!!! This is ONLY the beginning. We still got work to do! Now I have to outdo myself this sophomore album!!”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Congratulations to #QueenNaija She is celebrating the success of her debut album reaching the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top R,amp;B Albums Chart!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 9, 2020 at 1:56pm PST

Congrats to Queen Naija on all of her success!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Queen Naija Celebrates Her Album Going No.1 On Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart appeared first on The Shade Room.