President-Elect Joe Biden's Family Tree

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Here’s to new beginnings!

This past weekend it was announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be our next President and Vice President!


Jim Watson / Getty Images

In January 2021, a new first family will be entering the White House and the Bidens are a LOVELY crew. So, here’s who they are so you can stan sooner rather than later.


Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.:


Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Future president Biden served as President Obama’s VP from 2008-2016. Prior to that, he was the senator of Delaware for nearly 40 years. Prior to that, he was a snacc.

First Lady-elect Dr. Jill Biden:

Neilia Hunter Biden:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Neilia was Joe’s first wife, who sadly died in a car accident that injured their sons, Beau and Hunter, and took the life of her baby daughter, Naomi.

Attorney General Joseph “Beau” Biden III:


Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

This is a sad one, folks. The late Beau Biden was the Attorney General of Delaware — and friends with Kamala Harris back in her heyday. Beau was the son of Joe and his first wife, Neilia. Beau sadly died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Robert Hunter Biden:


Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images

Hunter is the Vice Chairman of Amtrak — you know, like the trains. He’s also a lawyer and investment banker, but he left the government work to his father and late brother. Hunter gets his name from his late mother, Neilia, who’s maiden name was Hunter.

Naomi Christina Biden:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Baby Naomi — nicknamed Amy — is Joe’s late daughter who died in the car accident that also took his late wife, Neilia.

Ashley Biden:


Gary Gershoff / WireImage

Ashley is Joe and Jill’s only daughter together. She’s an activist, philanthropist, social worker, and fashion designer.

Natalie Naomi and Hunter Biden II:


Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Natalie and Hunter II are the children of the late Beau Biden. Natalie’s middle name is from her late aunt, Naomi, and Hunter, similar to his uncle, is named after his late grandmother, Neilia Hunter Biden.

Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy Biden:


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy are the children of Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen.

And there you have it! That’s the first family!

