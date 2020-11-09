Pre-Ordered HomePod Mini Delivery Times Slip into Early December

Pre-orders for Apple’s new HomePod mini smart speaker began last Friday, and shipping times have already started slipping into December.



The first wave of ‌HomePod mini‌ pre-orders are expected to arrive in customers’ hands on Monday, November 16 at the earliest, but supply constraints have started to hit stock of both white and space gray variants, with the latter color faring worst.

Taking a ‌HomePod mini‌ through Apple’s online checkout today, the space gray color delivers between December 2 and December 9 with Express Shipping selected, and selecting Standard Delivery shows delivery dates between December 3 and December 10.

Meanwhile the white color delivers between November 24 and December 2 with Express Delivery selected, and between November 25 and December 3 if choosing Standard Delivery.

The difference in delivery wait times could mean the space grey is proving more popular. On the other hand, it could just be indicative of manufacture and supply chain issues for that particular model. Either way, if you’re looking to pick up a ‌HomePod mini‌ as soon as possible, the white color is the one to order.

Lest we forget, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max also began last Friday, and while supplies appear to have been adequate enough to meet initial demand, the 256GB ‌iPhone 12‌ mini in some colors and some ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ Max colors and capacities will not arrive until later in November or early December for orders placed now.