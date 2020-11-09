Posthaste: Canada and the U.S.’s fierce rivalry is poised to resume in this one key area under Joe Biden

Good morning!

The United States is — probably, once the election is certified and court challenges fade away — back in the market for skilled immigrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies had put off a number of skilled immigrants from migrating to the United States, and that had benefitted Canada which keenly took in highly-skilled economic migrants to boost its growth levels.

But that could change under U.S. president-elect Joe Biden, who has signalled his intention to be more inclusive and open in its immigration policies, once he replaces the incumbent on Jan. 20.

In perhaps a timely move just days before the U.S. election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his government’s plan to raise its immigration levels to 401,000 newcomers in 2021, compared to just under 340,000 last year. By 2023, that number would hit 421,000 by 2023, primarily focused on economic immigrants.

While COVID-19 has distracted federal policymakers, immigration is widely seen as a cornerstone of Canada’s economic growth policy, and Ottawa hopes that the elevated immigration numbers will be among the drivers of the country’s economic revival.

The Conference Board of Canada estimates that without immigration Canada’s labour force growth would be negative over the next ten years as the baby boomer generation retires, and fertility rates remain below replacement levels. An annual immigration rate of one per cent of the Canadian population or more will help grow the economy and tax base.

“While the economic effects of lower immigration levels in 2020 are mitigated in the short-term by high levels of unemployment, sustained low immigration would have long-lasting economic consequences,” the Conference Board said.

But it’s unclear whether Canadians are feeling particularly welcome right now, which may be understandable given the high unemployment rate of 8.9 per cent.

A new poll by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News notes that a mere 17 per cent of Canadian respondents believe the country should accept more immigrants in 2021 than it did last year.

As many as 40 per cent of respondents said the government should in fact reduce the number of new permanent residents accepted in 2021 below 340,000, while 36 per cent favoured the same immigration levels as 2019.

Opposition parties are also raising concerns, Bloomberg reported.

“We’re facing 9 per cent to 10 per cent unemployment — more than a million Canadians are out of work,” Conservative lawmaker Raquel Dancho told Bloomberg in an interview, adding that affordable housing is also scarce. “Where are these folks going to work? Where are these folks going to live?”

The Conference Board also warns that immigrants will likely need additional support during the period of low-economic growth, before they can fully contribute to the economy over the medium to long term.

“Immigrants have already been particularly affected by the pandemic with job losses concentrated in many sectors in which immigrants work, such as accommodation and food services. Past recessions have shown that the negative impacts on economic integration can be long-lasting, particularly for new arrivals,” according to a Conference Board note.

But it’s important not to sacrifice long-term growth for short-term relief.

The U.S. is likely to move quickly on the immigration file, as Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be looking to pull as many levers as possible to revive the U.S. economy.

Oxford Economics notes that a Biden administration may likely boost net immigration from 600,000 to 1 million as it was prior to Trump’s term, which could provide a permanent 0.2 per cent lift to GDP.

“If Biden’s fiscal, trade, and immigration agenda were implemented early in his term, the economy would grow 4.9 per cent in 2021,” Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics wrote in a note in late October.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economists Avery Shenfeld and Katherine Judge also note that a more welcoming Biden administration could upset Canada’s migration plans.

“Immigration policy under Biden presents a more serious competitive threat to Canada, challenging the Trudeau government’s recently announced plans to accelerate the pace of immigration here,” the economists said in a note this morning. “Biden’s platform would open the doors to greater access for skilled immigrants, and many U.S. business leaders, including those backing Republican Senate candidates, favour such a move.”