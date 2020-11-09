Police seeking person of interest in Bridgewater hit-and-run

Bridgewater police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run on Friday, officials said.

Police reported that the person in question was last seen leaving Bernier’s Liquors around 5:45 p.m., driving a dark-colored SUV and heading eastbound on Plymouth Street.

The SUV might be blue, officers said, and should have rear-end damage from the crash.

Police posted a photo of the woman on Twitter Sunday, and no other information has since been released.

BPD is looking to speak to a person of interest involved in H,amp;R on 11/6 at approx 5:45pm at Bernier’s Liquors. Party was operating a dark colored SUV (possibly blue), and left eastbound on Plymouth Street. Vehicle should have rear-end damage as a result of the crash. pic.twitter.com/i35GVw2W8m — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) November 8, 2020