Police seeking person of interest in Bridgewater hit-and-run

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Bridgewater police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run on Friday, officials said. 

Police reported that the person in question was last seen leaving Bernier’s Liquors around 5:45 p.m., driving a dark-colored SUV and heading eastbound on Plymouth Street. 

The SUV might be blue, officers said, and should have rear-end damage from the crash. 

Police posted a photo of the woman on Twitter Sunday, and no other information has since been released. 

