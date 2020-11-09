Pictures: Akshay Kumar returns after the special screening of Laxmii in New Delhi

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii directed by Raghava Lawrence has a massive buzz around it even before its release. The film will release digitally this evening at 7:05 pm and the audience is eagerly waiting to catch it. However, just a couple of days back Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar headed to New Delhi for a special screening of the film.

Though Kiara and other members from their team were snapped returning to Mumbai yesterday itself, Akshay was clicked at the private airport earlier today as he returned to the city. Akshay was dressed in a pair of black track pants and a hoodie as he was clicked heading towards his car. Check out the pictures below…