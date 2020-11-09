Photos: Ranveer Singh flaunts his beefed up look yet again

Ranveer Singh is one of the most adored actors of Bollywood. He had impressed everyone with his debut movie itself and since then there has been no looking back. The actor’s career graph is an upward curve and only seems to be soaring higher with each passing year. Ranveer is currently gearing up for multiple projects. His ’83 is up for release soon and other films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht, Cirkus and more are in the production and pre-production stage.

Today, we snapped the star as he stepped out for a workout session. Ranveer flaunted his chiseled physique and his style too made heads turn. Dressed in a pair of ash grey shorts and a white sando, the actor looked absolutely killer. He topped the look with a sleek pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Scroll through for the latest pictures.