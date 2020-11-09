Pfizer says it has a COVID vaccine that prevents 90% of infections — and markets are going crazy

Article content continued

“The bigger driver of the economic outlook is from the outside factors,” said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski. “Right now that means the development of a vaccine. … So we do see news like this as positive.”

Overnight, U.S. stock index futures got a boost after Joe Biden was declared the winner in a highly contentious election.

Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania on Saturday put him above the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency, four days after Election Day, although President Donald Trump does not plan to concede anytime soon.

© Thomson 2020