Peter de Villiers favourite for EP job, former Bok, Blitzbok also in the running

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is believed to be the favourite to become the new head coach of the Eastern Province Elephants.

It was reported last week that De Villiers was keen on the job and according Rapport newspaper, he is the leading candidate, with former Springbok wing Deon Kayser and ex-Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena also in the running.

De Villiers coached the Springboks from 2008 to 2011, followed by short stints with UWC and Zimbabwe.

During his tenure, the team won the Tri Nations in 2009, as well as a series win over the British & Irish Lions that same year.

He also won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks – a better record than most Bok coached in recent times.

Kayser is currently the manager at the Sharks’ Academy, while Mokuena has struggled to get another coaching position since winning the Varsity Cup with Pukke in 2016.

EPRU president Andre Rademan said they received “numerous applications” for the position.

The deadline for applications for the position was last Friday.