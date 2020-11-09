Panthers vs Cheifs live stream: How to watch the Week 9 NFL action online

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to look like the best team in Football. They’re playing jjust as good as last year, not to mention added a few key additions. Being a 10-point favorite means the Panthers have a tough matchup ahead of them. Either way, here’s how to watch the Panthers vs Chiefs live anywhere in the world.
IMAGE
Last week the Carolina Panthers fought hard but lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. As a result, we’re expecting a big bounce-back game against the Chiefs here in week 9.
After a strong start to the season the Panthers are having a difficult time finding success, as they’ve lost three out of their last four games. Keep in mind that a huge part of that offense is Christian McCaffrey, who might finally see the field for the first time in several weeks after suffering a brutal injury earlier this year.
Basically, if the Carolina Panthers want any chance at taking down the Super Bowl-defending Kansas City Chiefs, they’ll need to play some of their best football and have a nice boost from McCaffrey. Actually, one of the only ways to defeat the Chiefs is to control the time of possession and keep the ball out of Mahomes hands. Meaning McCaffrey could play a huge role this week.
We have a feeling it’ll be a closer game than the Vegas odds, which sits around 10 points in favor of Kansas City. No matter which team you love, here’s how to tune in and watch the Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs this week.
Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Where and when?
This week 9 gridiron showdown takes place at home for the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff begins around at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. If you’re in the UK this will be on around 6pm so it’ll be a great way to enjoy the evening.
Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs online from outside your country
Football fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find out more about the matchup below in just a moment. If you’re in the U.S. and are geo-locked, dealing with a blackout, or are looking to watch Panthers vs Chiefs a different way, we’ll help you out.
In fact, that’s where the best VPNs can make or break your NFL season. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are very easy to use and even offer extra security for daily activities on the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to being super simple to use, fast, and secure. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs online in the U.S.
You can catch this Sunday afternoon battle with the Yahoo Sports app, not to mention the game airs on FOX Sports. Almost anyone can watch it with ease. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like YouTube TV or FuboTV offer the Fox Sports channel. The reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football is a win-win.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs live in the UK
NFL fans wanting to watch from outside the US can usually enjoy the games too. Those in the UK can catch several NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which actually shows six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Unfortunately this matchup isn’t one that Sky Sports will be airing this week. However, you can watch the most game with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love the NFL we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackout restrictions) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream in Canada
Canadians don’t have a ton of options, but each week the streaming service DAZN shows multiple NFL games. Actually, DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air any National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass and NFL RedZone access, not to mention several other live sports access including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Just keep in mind that a Game Pass doesn’t show the games live, but an on-demand version as soon as it’s over.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Australia
Those in Australia have a few options and ways to watch as well. Watch NFL games on ESPN, who owns the rights to all NFL games in Australia. That’s your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or from Foxtel TV packages.
That’s not all either, as this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. Keep in mind that Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. So, what are you waiting for?
