OnePlus’ first smartwatch won’t run Google’s Wear OS, says new leak

After weeks of rumors and speculation, OnePlus finally confirmed last month that is working on a smartwatch. Soon after the official confirmation, however, leaker Max J revealed that the OnePlus Watch announcement had been postponed indefinitely. Now, the leaker has revealed more details on the OnePlus Watch, which will take on some of the best Android smartwatches when it eventually arrives.

As per Max J, the upcoming OnePlus Watch will not use Google’s Wear OS platform. The information is certainly surprising, as even the OPPO Watch runs Wear OS in markets outside China. Xiaomi, on the other hand, uses a modified version of Wear OS on its Mi Watch. The OnePlus Watch, however, won’t use Wear OS at all. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on what operating system OnePlus plans to use on its first smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch is now expected to be released sometime next year. According to an image shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo recently, the OnePlus Watch will have a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition as well. While it isn’t clear why the launch of the smartwatch has been delayed, Max J suggests there may be complications with the production or software development.