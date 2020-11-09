NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler picks his all-time squad, Boyd Cordner, James Tedesco

Legendary New South Wales player and current coach Brad Fittler has picked his all-time Blues side to celebrate 40 years of State of Origin, giving a compliment to his absent skipper in revealing just how much they will miss Boyd Cordner over the next two games.

Cordner was one of two current stars picked in Fittler’s starting all-time Blues team, putting him ahead of greats of the past like Ben Kennedy, Nathan Hindmarsh, Steve Menzies and Paul Sironen.

The other current player included was gun fullback James Tedesco – selected ahead of the likes of Anthony Minichiello, Tim Brasher and Garry Jack – with Tom Trbojevic amazingly picked in the No.14 jersey after just five games for NSW.

Fittler, who is aiming to take his Origin coaching record to 3-0 with another series win this year, also found room for plenty of legends from the past.

He unsurprisingly selected Andrew Johns to wear the No.7 jersey, pairing him with Parramatta great Brett Kenny. Laurie Daley was picked in the centres.

But his decision to slot Cordner in among such esteemed company tells you all you need to know about the contribution the 28-year-old has made to snap the Queensland dynasty and captain the Blues to two straight series victories.

For Fittler to coach his side to the three-peat, he will have to do it without his “inspirational” skipper who last week ruled himself out of the series following a head knock suffered in Game One, the latest in a string of concerning blows for the concussion-prone tough-nut.

When Johns named his all-time NSW side earlier this month he opted for Kennedy and Sironen in the back-row with Menzies on the bench.

“He’s (Cordner) just that sort of person who can handle anything thrown at him,” Fittler said.

“He doesn’t say much but he’s very inspirational. Everyone loves him.”

Filling in for Cordner as captain for the next two Origins will be Tedesco, who plays under the leadership of his Roosters teammate at both club and representative level.

It will be a huge test for the superstar No.1 but Fittler says his contribution to the side has earned him that respect.

“The last two years have been so significant for New South Wales,” Fittler said.

“I feel like Teddy – how busy he is, I feel a lot of the fullbacks complemented the footy team.

“But I feel Teddy is the one leading the charge and that’s why I went with him.”

The Blues must win Game Two tomorrow night to keep the series alive after a Queensland side full of fresh faces sprung a huge upset in the series opener.

BRAD FITTLER’S ALL-TIME NSW BLUES SQUAD:

1. James Tedesco

2. Jarryd Hayne

3. Andrew Ettingshausen

4. Laurie Daley

5. Mark Gasnier

6. Brett Kenny

7. Andrew Johns

8. Glenn Lazarus

9. Danny Buderus

10. Paul Harragon

11. Paul Sironen

12. Boyd Cordner

13. Bradley Clyde

14. Tom Trbojevic

15. Bryan Fletcher

16. Trent Barrett

17. Ian Roberts

Coach: Phil Gould