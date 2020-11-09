NRL news, South Sydney Rabbitohs farewell seven players ahead of 2021

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have farewelled seven players ahead of the 2021 season.

The biggest names headlining the departing cohort are James Roberts and Ethan Lowe.

Roberts was released by the club after a rocky season marred by injury and a well-publicised battle with mental health.

James Roberts (Getty)

It ends a two-year second-stint at the club after he was from the Broncos by coach and mentor Wayne Bennett.

Meanwhile Lowe, who debuted for Queensland in last year’s State of Origin, has been forced to retire due to a neck injury.

Elsewhere, Jack Johns leaves after just two games for the Bunnies, while prop Tom Amone, Corey Denniss, Kurt Dillon and Ky Rodwell are all on the hunt for new clubs.