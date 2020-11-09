North Melbourne Kangaroos coach, netball’s Lisa Alexander interest

Two words… WHY NOT?

That’s what popped into my head the moment I heard that former long time national netball coach, Lisa Alexander, was showing genuine interest in the North Melbourne coaching job.

North Melbourne as in; the AFL club North Melbourne.

Former Diamonds head coach Lisa Alexander. (Getty)

Make no mistake, there’ll be scepticism far and wide but the simple fact is; there shouldn’t be.

In her 10 years as our national netball coach, Alexander was placed in some pretty high pressured situations be it at World Championships or Commonwealth Games.

Her record suggests she more than handled that pressure.

… And when you look at many of our past and present female national sporting teams, they’re coached by blokes!

The Matildas are among the most potent teams in world soccer. They’re coached by Ante Milicic.

Our national women’s cricket team is headed up by Matthew Mott.

Almost all of the coaching jobs in the AFLW are filled by men. One of the few exceptions is at St Kilda where Peta Searle continues to make inroads.

Coaching jobs nowadays are more about management. The management of people regardless of whether they’re male or female.

Big business has shown time and time again that women are no longer shunned from serious consideration.

And if sport is, as we’re so often told, a business these days, then surely the time has come to give those boardrooms the shake-up that some are in dire need of.

“I don’t expect to get interviewed but I will be disappointed if I am not because I think it’s time people understood you don’t have to be a horse to ride a horse so to speak,” Alexander told The Age newspaper.

Alexander was spot on; she won’t be interviewed.

The club informed her late on Monday that they’re heading in a different direction.

Some will argue that, at the very least, she deserved an interview.

“People think that women are competent enough to coach netball because it’s been happening for a long time. And then why didn’t we argue against guys coaching netball? Because that would be discrimination,” she said.

There’s every chance the mere suggestion that Lisa Alexander showed interest in the North Melbourne coaching job will create controversy.

As an extension of that, it’ll spark a a gender debate.

Lisa Alexander coaching the Diamonds. (Sydney Morning Herald)

But surely it shouldn’t.

Whoever the candidates are for any coaching job should have their name in the mix because of their credentials.

So, based on that, Lisa Alexander should be treated the same as any other person who thinks he OR she is capable of doing the job.

Alexander’s sporting resume more than justified her interest.