Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

After a two-minute version of the song titled ‘Full Ground’ leaks on the Internet, the ‘Anaconda’ raptress tweets that the snippet going online isn’t the real version of the song before deleting it.

Davido‘s highly-anticipated collaboration with Nicki Minaj has leaked online. The full version of the song titled “Holy Ground”, which features the Trinidadian-born raptress, made its way out on the Internet after a shorter two-minute version of the track had been earlier posted on social media.

Following the leak of the snippet, the Harajuku Barbie denied that the leaked audio was the real version of the song. “Chile that ain’t no d**n Davido song. And the others aint beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach,” she tweeted. However, she later deleted the post from her Twitter page.

While it’s a shame that fans had to first listen to “Holy Ground” in bootleg version before it’s officially released as part of his upcoming album “A Better Time”, which is due out on November 13, that didn’t dampen fans’ enthusiasm of the collaboration. Taking to social media, they have raved about the song.

“Real or not real.. This song is too dope abeg if you know sabi good song. Just go and stick to akanchawa,” one fan responded to the leaked song. Another exclaimed, “Davido is a fvckin better singer than MJ!! I agree with @nengiofficial on that one for the first time! Holy ground ft Nicki Minaj [fire emojis].”

A third person was excited for the whole new album of Davido to drop, “Nah just leaked song, but he dey swallow albums already. Wait what will happen when the main album drop.” Another gushed about the “Dami Duro” singer’s voice, “Even if davido sneezes ..I am downloading …it’s the frog voice for me.”

Davido previously revealed how he took a chance at offering the collaboration with Nicki via DM. “Before this song, I had never spoken with Nicki. We were in a club in Abuja and I was really drunk and I had also just recorded this song. I was like ‘Nicki will kill this song,’ ” he recalled in an interview with Gbemi and Segun on Beat FM.

He went on sharing, “So I took my phone and DMed her. I said, ‘Nicki, I got a song for us. It’s gon’ go number one, I promise you’ in those exact words’. The next morning, [I saw a message from her which read], ‘send it.’ The next day, she sent it…”

Her collaboration with Davido aside, Nicki, who recently also appeared on “What That Speed About!?” with Mike Will Made It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is said to be working on another collaboration with some hot hip-hop stars. According to Daily Tea Talks, the 37-year-old femcee has a song together with Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby and they were shooting a music video for it on Sunday, November 8.

The news arrives as Nicki posted on her social media page a video of her getting her hair and makeup done, hinting that she’s working on something. The mother of one sported pink hair with blonde streak while looking at herself in the camera.