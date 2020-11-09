NFL Week 9 grades from around the league

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Sunday 22nd in offensive DVOA, the Colts confirmed their trouble status after the Ravens further exposed a suddenly flawed foundation. The Colts’ run-centered identity has veered off the rails; Philip Rivers threw 43 passes and Jonathan Taylor logged six carries (with a key fumble). Indianapolis’ soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback can no longer lead victories over good teams, and he certainly cannot do so with the supporting cast the Colts have in place. The formidable offensive line and dominant run game the Colts sold Rivers on are not currently operational. Until they are, this is not a true contender.

COLTS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Titans (Thu.)