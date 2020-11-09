NCB summons Arjun Rampal for questioning on November 11

The Narcotics Control Bureau is doing its best to stop the alleged drug menace in Bollywood. There are many names that have come to the forefront who will be questioned in the case and their involvement will be closely investigated too. The latest one to join the list after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others is actor Arjun Rampal. He is all set to start shooting for his next Penthouse and the actor was in for a shock as NCB officials arrived at his residence this afternoon.

The actor as well as his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been summoned by the NCB and asked to come for questioning on November 11. The NCB officials were clicked leaving Rampal’s residence this afternoon after giving them the official letter for the same. Check out the pictures below.