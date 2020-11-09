Home Entertainment NBA Youngboy’s Crew Brag About Killing King Von! (Chicago vs Louisiana War)

NBA Youngboy’s Crew Brag About Killing King Von! (Chicago vs Louisiana War)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
22

The world of hip hop is about to face one of the biggest and potentially deadliest rap war since the 1990s.

Soldiers from Chicago are gearing up, is hearing, after one of their leaders – rapper King Von was shot and killed outside an Atlanta Hookah bar on Friday morning.

King Von’s killers are all Louisiana boys, according to social media reports, associated with rappers Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy.

Well NBA Youngboy’s crew went online yesterday, and bragged about King Von’s murder – and are inviting Chicago to retaliate.

