NBA YoungBoy Opens Up About Being ‘Still in the Dark Place’ in His Life

Upon watching his new Instagram video, fans quickly send the ‘Bandit’ rapper support with one of them writing on Instagram, ‘he hurting and ts hurting me. lord i pray you bring him peace mann asap, he need it !’

NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) may need a lot of prayers from his fans. The “Kacey Talk” rapper shared in an Instagram video that he was still working on his mental health issues, alluding that he has yet to be able to get himself out of the darkness.

“I’m still in the dark place inside my life,” the rapper said while he was inside what looked like a car. Seemingly keeping himself positive, NBA YoungBoy added, “I love y’all. I’m good. No need to worry about me, at all.”

Fans quickly sent him support with one writing on Instagram, “he hurting & ts hurting me. lord i pray you bring him peace mann asap, he need it !” Another person noted, “awwwn he sound like he wanna cry,” while someone else added, “hurt people hurt people , he is crying out for help.”

Similarly, one concerned fan wrote, “He’s fighting his depression, I can tell from the voice changes. He won’t let it take over him.” Urging others to stop making fun of NBA YoungBoy’s struggle, a fan added, “y’all always talk ab mental health and taking it serious but this man is literally crying for help and y’all joking ab it.”

“Black people please be open to therapy, counseling or just expressing your feelings out loud(journaling, a close friend etc) many black men feel the same but will take all that pain inside to their grave or grow old with heart disease or addictions that lead to medical issues too many of us are suffering alone. He has kids he needs to live for, so i pray for him and his journey to healing,” another person said.

That aside, NBA YoungBoy is currently expecting his child with girlfriend Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. recently held a lavish baby shower where she also revealed that she and her rapper boyfriend are expecting a baby boy together.

For the happy event, YaYa opted for a white short body con which she paired with a blue heeled sandals. Upon seeing footage from the baby shower, one fan questioned the rapper’s apparent absence at the event. “Is youngboy there? or he just doesn’t care,” the person asked. “where kentrell ??” someone else echoed.