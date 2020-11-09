Nationals invite Joe Biden to throw first pitch on Opening Day

Joe Biden has been invited by the Washington Nationals to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day, attempting to re-establish the long-held tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch in Washington DC.

“We look forward to hosting President-elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season,” the Nats said on Twitter. “We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital.”

Before Donald Trump, every President had thrown out a pitch for a game in DC at least once in their presidency since the tradition began with Taft in 1910. Trump nearly threw a first pitch for the Nationals in 2017 but the offer from the team was ultimately declined by the White House due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Biden defeated Donald Trump’s re-election bid, winning both the popular vote and electoral college to become the 46th President of the United States. Trump has yet to concede the race despite being well short of the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. But based on their invitation, it appears the Nationals do not share Trump’s skepticism.

While the invite has been extended, Biden has yet to publicly accept. Though, to be fair, he’s been a little busy accepting the Presidency and then releasing his administration’s COVID plan for when he takes office in January. Assuming he does accept, he will be renewing a tradition that had been a part of America’s pastime for over a century.