Mexican reporter about to broadcast discovery of human remains is shot dead By





MEXICO CITY () – A Mexican reporter who wrote about violent crime in the central state of Guanajuato died of gunshot wounds on Monday, local authorities confirmed, in the second murder of a journalist in less than a month.

Mexico has for years been one of the world’s most dangerous nations for reporters.

Israel Vazquez was about to live broadcast the discovery of human remains in plastic bags in the municipality Salamanca for the online portal El Salmantino when he was shot at least 11 times, local media reported. Vazquez was taken to hospital where he died of his wounds.

“It was really cowardly … We’re in shock,” said a colleague, who declined to be identified. It was not immediately clear why Vazquez was targeted or who was behind the attack.

The Guanajuato prosecutor’s office confirmed Vazquez’s death and State Governor Diego Rodriguez on Twitter promised his family support and protection.

So far this year, the Observatory of Killed Journalists, which is maintained by the United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has five victims registered in Mexico.

Vazquez is not included in that tally.