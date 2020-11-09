Melania Trump Reportedly Can’t Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

WENN/Instar

Trump’s former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims the former Slovenian model can’t leave Trump while he’s in the office because ‘he would find a way to punish her.’

–

Melania Trump might be secretly thrilled about Donald Trump‘s loss at this year’s presidential election. The current First Lady is said already planning to divorce her husband once he’s out of the White House, now that he’s not re-elected as POTUS.

Dishing on the couple’s alleged broken marriage was Trump’s former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. The former contestant on “The Apprentice” claimed, “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.”

While the marriage is allegedly irreparable, Melania couldn’t leave Trump while he’s still the president because he would make her pay for the “humiliation.” Omarosa added, “If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

Making similar claims about the Trumps’ marriage, Melania’s former friend Stephanie Wolkoff once revealed that the pair had separate bedrooms in the White House and described their relationship as “a transactional marriage.”

Melania, however, continues to publicly show her support for her husband following the results of election which project Joe Biden as the 46th President as the United States. Echoing Trump’s claim of election fraud, the FLOTUS tweeted on Sunday, November 8, “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

Several days prior, Melania was trolled online after a moving truck was spotted at the White House on Wednesday, November 4. The moving truck has got people wondering if the First Lady is wasting no time to pack things up.

“NOT MELANIA MOVING OUT ALREADY,” one person mocked on Twitter. Another remarked, “SHE IS READY.” A third user claimed, “she big tired and done with him,” while someone else speculated, “She totally voted for Biden. She didn’t want 4 more years of this.”