Matthew McConaughey Reveals He’d Be Down For a Sequel to This Rom-Com

By 2010, Matthew McConaughey had come to dominate the romantic-comedy scene, starring in beloved films like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. However, that same year, he ditched the genre and never looked back—not even when he was offered a $14.5 million paycheck.

Does he regret his decision?

“No, I never regretted that,” the newly minted New York Times bestselling author said on Monday, Nov. 9’s Daily Pop. “That was during a two-year hiatus I was taking from the romantic comedies that I’d been doing and the action-adventures I had been doing.”

McConaughey continued, telling E! co-host Carissa Culiner, “I was very clear…look, intellectually, that was a hard one to say ‘no’ to. Just looking at that sheer number—are you kidding me? Wow. But I knew I needed to remain on my sabbatical from the films I had been doing for my own soul. And so, no, I never regretted it. But boy, saying ‘no’ to that really solidified my stance for myself. I was like, okay, I’m not breaking now.”