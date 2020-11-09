Man Charged w/ Shooting & Killing King Von!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Police have arrested and charged a man they say is suspected of shooting and killing Atlanta rapper King Von.

Timothy Leeks faces a felony murder charge in the death of King Von, real name Dayvon Bennett.

Leeks is currently in police custody at an Atlanta hospital. He is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Two off-duty Atlanta officers were working at a local hookah lounge when they saw two groups of men arguing with each other outside the establishment. The argument escalated to gunfire between the two groups before e of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty APD officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters. Shots were fired between them.

