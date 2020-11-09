Man Charged w/ Shooting & Killing King Von!!

Police have arrested and charged a man they say is suspected of shooting and killing Atlanta rapper King Von.

Timothy Leeks faces a felony murder charge in the death of King Von, real name Dayvon Bennett.

Leeks is currently in police custody at an Atlanta hospital. He is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Two off-duty Atlanta officers were working at a local hookah lounge when they saw two groups of men arguing with each other outside the establishment. The argument escalated to gunfire between the two groups before e of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty APD officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters. Shots were fired between them.

THE BATMAN TRAILER

Three of the people shot died from their injuries, and three others were still being treated at the hospital. No police officers were injured.

“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told XXL. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”