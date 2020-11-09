Malcolm Turnbull questioned on Q+A about ‘toxic’ Canberra culture after Four Corners story

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he would have “asked further questions” before appointing Christian Porter as attorney-general had he known of allegations of his behaviour that were aired last night by the ABC .

A Four Corners investigation discussed concerns in Canberra over the alleged behaviour of Mr Porter and fellow senior Coalition minister Alan Tudge.

Mr Porter, in a statement scathing of the Four Corners report, said: “Given the defamatory nature of many of the claims made in tonight’s programme, I will be considering legal options.”

Malcolm Turnbull on the ABC’s Q+A, November 11, 2020. (ABC/QandA)

Mr Turnbull told the program that while he was prime minister he had cautioned Mr Porter about his behaviour.

“I’d heard reports of him being out in public having had too much to drink in the company of young women,” Mr Turnbull told Four Corners.

“I reminded him that Canberra was full of spies. Not all of them worked for us.”

On Q+A last night, Mr Turnbull was asked about his decision to promote Mr Porter to the senior role given his warning.

Mr Turnbull said that if he had been aware of information revealed in the Four Corners program, he would have “asked further questions” before appointing Mr Porter attorney-general.

“There’s a lot of stuff about Christian Porter in that program that I did not know at the . And frankly, I didn’t know until tonight,” Mr Turnbull said.

Attorney-General and Minister for Industrial Relations Christian Porter during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. (Alex Ellinghausen)

Journalist Jan Fran said Mr Turnbull had been too lenient on Mr Porter, particularly in light of concerns Mr Turnbull himself had about sexist culture in Canberra.

(Mr Turnbull in 2017 implemented the notorious “ bonk ban ” forbidding ministers from having sexual relations with parliamentary staff after then-deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce’s affair became public .)

“It’s not just the men that might behave inappropriately, but it’s all of the padding around them that allows them to be elevated further and further up the power chain,” Fran said. “I think everybody’s got to look at themselves and ask, ‘Okay, how am I enabling that?'”

Mr Turnbull said: “I was aware of there having been an incident that had … got a bit of notoriety.

“I had the impression that … he was drinking too much. Again, that he wouldn’t be Robinson Crusoe in Canberra in that regard. So I gave him some fatherly advice, advice which he accepted.”

Paul Kelly, editor-at-large of The Australian newspaper, said the Four Corners program had raised “a lot of fundamental questions [about] the culture of the parliament … which is still dominated by male concepts, male power … The problems with the Liberal Party, the toxic culture of the Liberal Party”.

“But we’ve also got to address the media,” Kelly said, pondering if a line ought to be drawn between investigating culture problems within Australian politics and probing the personal affairs of Australian politicians.

“How far do we go in terms of our definition of ‘the public interest’?” he said.

ABC managing director David Anderson was earlier questioned over the Four Corners investigation, asked by Coalition members if it was in the public interest.

The show’s executive producer, Sally Neighbour, said on Twitter that “extreme and unrelenting” political pressure had been put on the broadcaster ahead of the episode airing.

“We should have a debate about this. I understand the logic in the program,” Kelly said on Q+A.

“But I think there are doubts about how far this program went and, in the case of Christian Porter, this is someone who’s served with distinction in the West Australian Parliament and in the national parliament, and he’s trashed tonight … as a young man who vomited in a bag, kissed girls, and was a committed sexist.