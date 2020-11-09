LSU WR Koy Moore says he was ‘violated’ by police

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore revealed in a statement that he was “violated” by police over the weekend, with officers even pulling their guns on him after assuming that he may have weapons and drugs on him.

“As some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem have not changed,” Moore wrote. “If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there’s no telling if I wouldn’t been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America it was only a distraction.”

Moore says he tried to film the incident but his phone was “snatched from him” by the officers. The receiver said the officers attempted to unzip his pants “in search of a weapon I repeatedly told them I did not have.”

“I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it,” Moore said.