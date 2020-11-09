Lori Harvey Given Two Years Probation In Hit & Run Case

Lori Harvey will not do any jail time for her hit and run case — instead, a judge has given her two years probation.

According to TMZ, Lori took a plea with Los Angeles prosecutors in her criminal case. Lori entered a plea of no contest to the court last week and exchange, was sentenced to 2 years probation.

In January, she was charged with one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.

An eyewitness who saw the accident told cops that Lori crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, causing her car to flip over while driving home in Beverly Hills. She was reportedly returning home from spending the weekend with rapper, Future, and was texting him at the time. Lori had just begun dating Future, but the pair are reportedly going through a rough patch at the moment.

She has still not publicly addressed the incident.