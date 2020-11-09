Lori Harvey Given Two Years Probation In Hit & Run Case

Lori Harvey will not do any jail time for her hit and run case — instead, a judge has given her two years probation.

According to TMZ, Lori took a plea with Los Angeles prosecutors in her criminal case. Lori entered a plea of no contest to the court last week and exchange, was sentenced to 2 years probation.

In January, she was charged with one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.

