Live updates, Essendon and Carlton in Adam Saad stalemate

We are now into day seven of the 2020 AFL Trade Period and a deal which will send Adam Saad from Essendon to Carlton seems no closer.

According to SEN’s Sam Edmund, the Blues have upped their offer but have not been able to appease Essendon just yet.

Carlton is understood to have offered a future third-rounder in addition to pick 8 in exchange for Saad and a future second-rounder from Essendon.

According to the Herald Sun, Essendon is only prepared to send the Blues a “late selection in the 60s or 70s”.

Reports suggest that Saad himself is less than pleased with the conduct of what is to be his former club.

“Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell contacted Saad recently and made clear he was keen for him to reconsider his request to leave,” the report read.

“But Saad is growing increasingly impatient about the stalemate, having given the Dons ample opportunities to re-sign him during the season.