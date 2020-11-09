Lil Wayne And His Lady Denise Bidot Appear To Have Made Up Following Weezy’s Photo Op With Trump

Alexa, play “I’m Single” by Lil Wayne, wait, actually scratch that and just play “How To Love.”

That’s right, Lil Wayne may be back in good graces with his lady Denise Bidot after the pair sparked rumors of a split and potential fallout over Wayne’s unofficial endorsement of Donald Trump.

Weezy and hip hop fans alike were disappointed when Wayne flicked it up with the current–but on his way out of office–president. This little meet and greet was days before the election when Weezy shared a pic of him and Trump while touting Trump’s accomplishments in criminal justice reform and Donnie’s work with the Platinum Plan.

Well it sounded like fans weren’t the only ones upset with Lil Wayne for meeting with Donnie. Rumors started brewing that Weezy’s unofficial endorsement caused trouble in paradise as well.

Wayne has been in a serious relationship with plus-size model Denise Bidot.

Denise posted a very cryptic message before completely deleting her page, just days after Lil Wayne had that private meeting with Trump.

Before she decided to delete her Instagram page, Denise posted “sometimes love just isn’t enough” to her IG stories followed by the broken heart emoji. However, before she posted that message, she had unfollowed Lil Wayne and removed all photos of him from her page.

Meanwhile, over on his own Instagram page, Lil Wayne had also unfollowed Denise before she deleted her page—and currently has deleted all but two remaining photos of her.

Wayne also dropped his own cryptic message, which seemed like a response to the rumored breakup.

Well, it seems someone dropped the Reverse Uno card because the pair is back following each other and their pics have returned to the Gram.

Only time will tell if this relationship can withstand another one of Weezy’s faux pas. We’ll keep you posted.

