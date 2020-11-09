Liam Hemsworth’s GF Gabriella Brooks Joins His Brother Luke’s 1920s-Themed Birthday Celebration

Instagram/WENN/Apega

The ‘Unremarkable’ actress seems to fit right in with the ‘Hunger Games’ actor’s family as she wears a sheer dress while posing in a group photo with his older brothers Luke and Chris as well as their wives.

Liam Hemsworth‘s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks appears to fit right in with his family. Eight months after she was spotted having a casual lunch date with “The Hunger Games” actor and his parents Craig and Leonie, the “Unremarkable” actress took part in the 1920-themed birthday celebration thrown for his brother Luke Hemsworth.

Wearing a sheer dress for the special occasion, the 24-year-old model posed in her 30-year-old beau’s embrace as they stood alongside his parents, older brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth as well as their wives Samantha and Elsa Pataky respectively. Sharing the snap on Saturday, November 7 was Chris who wrote on his Instagram account, “Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!”

<br />

Documenting the birthday bash was also Luke’s wife Samantha. Letting out a photo of his husband and a snap of herself with Gabriella, she penned, “My favourite person in the world @hemsworthluke plus a couple of other bloody legends @zara.byron @gabriella_brooks #happybirthday #peakyfookinblinders.”

<br />

Before the “Thor” star made public the family picture, Liam himself gave a birthday shoutout to his older brother who is known for his Ashley Stubbs role on “Westworld“. Letting out a picture of him and his brothers on Instagram, he noted, “Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke ! You’ve been a wonderful brother all these years. I’ve taught you well…the rest is up to u. Love ya Luke!”

<br />

This was not the first time the “Isn’t It Romantic” actor brought Gabriella along when he was out with his family. Back in March, he and the Australian beauty were photographed enjoying lunch together with his parents at Bluesfest Roadhouse in Byron Bay. In the picture, they could be seen talking and laughing with the older Hemsworths throughout the meal.

Liam and Gabriella sparked dating speculations since mid-December 2019, months after his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Around one month later, the twosome seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship by locking lips while they were out and about on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia.

In September, the pair were reported to move into the right direction with their romance. A source told Us Weekly, “Liam and Gabriella are going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay. Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella.”