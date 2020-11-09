‘Let’s Stay Together’ Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

WENN

The 38-year-old actor’s body was found inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was told to quarantine before coming to the set of a new project.

Bert Belasco has suddenly passed away at 38 years old. The actor, who starred as the contractor Charles Whitmore and love interest of Nadine Ellis‘ character on BET’s sitcom “Let’s Stay Together“, died on Sunday, November 8, Henrico County police confirmed on Monday.

Bert was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was quarantining before going to the set of a new project, according to TMZ. When his family and friends could not reach him, hotel staff contacted police to conduct a welfare check and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is said that there was blood on the sheets when he was discovered.

While detectives are working with medical examiners to determine the cause of death and the family is awaiting autopsy results, the circumstances of the case do not look suspicious, according to the police statement. His father Bert Sr., meanwhile, believes that his son died after suffering a fatal aneurysm.

Following news of his passing, some of his co-stars have taken to social media to express their grief. Jackee Harry, who had a recurring role on “Let’s Stay Together”, posted a picture of her with the late actor on Twitter and Instagram.

“Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco – a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether,” she wrote. “Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised.”

Yvette Nicole Brown admitted she’s “heartbroken” upon hearing the news of his friend’s passing. She recalled her last conversation with Bert last week, “He called to tell me about all the good things happening in his life and how much hope he had for the future. We promised to meet up as soon as #Covid allowed and I wished him well on the new project he was flying out soon to start.”

“The tragic and sudden loss of this kind, gentle, loving man is a reminder to us all. No day is promised. Any second could be your last,” she reminded her followers, before imploring, “I am BEGGING you to redeem the time. Reclaim your moments. And please say what needs to be said TODAY. Do it now. Don’t wait to make the call. Return the text or get on the zoom call NOW! Whatever way you know to let the ones you love KNOW, do that now. Build bridges. Heal wounds. Do it today. Do it now.”

“I am happy to say that there was nothing left unsaid between me and my dear friend, Bert. He knew I loved him and I know he loved me. That is the ONLY thing giving me solace right now. The ONLY thing,” she added. “I love all of y;all. And I mean it.”

The “Community” alum also shared a voice message that Bert left for her, in which he just wanted to check on her. “This is the heart of the man the WORLD lost yesterday. Just a gentle giant. A love bug. Just kindness and care personified,” the actress gushed about her late friend. “He’d leave voice messages like this all the time. Just random bits of love left for his friends to find. Please be like Bert. Wear your heart on your sleeve. Share your joy and your love freely.”

Bert also had a recurring role on FOX’s baseball drama “Pitch” and appeared on Showtime’s comedy-club drama “I’m Dying Up Here“. His other acting credits included one-off roles on series such as “The Mick“, “Key and Peele” and “Justified“.