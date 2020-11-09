‘Let’s not get carried away’: Investors cheer vaccine progress, but rally’s staying power questioned

Article content continued

Real estate stocks were among the market’s best performers on Monday, but Vision Capital Corp. CEO Jeff Olin doesn’t expect that trend will continue, at least within a few sub-sectors in the space. REITs with exposure to either retail or office were already in the midst of a downtown before the pandemic and the past few months have seen it accelerate, Olin said.

I don’t know if some of these moves are fully warranted Norman Levine, Portfolio Management Corp.

Speaking of office REITs, Olin said that the past 20 years have seen employers substantially reduce office space to 160 sq. ft. per employee from 360 sq. ft. per employee. During the pandemic, some of the top firms in both the U.S. and Canada, including Shopify Inc., Bank of Montreal and Facebook Inc., have each noted how successful the work-from-home transitions have been. Once a vaccine is in play, Olin suspects they won’t be using the same amount of office space as they did before.

A similar transition has been playing out in the malls, Olin said. As a percentage of total retail sales, e-commerce has gone from 15 per cent to 25 per cent during last March and April, he said. That change was going to happen with a pandemic or without one, he says. Next year, he suspects it’ll be closer to 30 per cent.

These two sub-sectors “might continue (to rally) for a day or two but then reality is going to set in,” Olin said. “As a long/short fund we’ll wait for these things to elevate and we’ll see that as a good shorting opportunity.”

Citi analyst Stephen Trent had similar reservations about Air Canada’s performance. The vaccine news is certainly a positive signal for the company’s medium-to-long-term outlook, but in the short-term, investors would do well to remember that the airline will only be operating at 25 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity in the fourth quarter of this year.

Unlike some of the major U.S. airlines, Air Canada has substantial exposure to long haul and international flights. It will be, at least, several quarters before those come back. Until then, it seems as if the company is in for more of what it reported in its third quarter: A $685 million loss.

“We’re not going to wave a magic wand and be back to normal next week,” said Trent.