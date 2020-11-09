Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Back in August, the couple opened up about raising their 3-year-old old daughter, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“She continues to amaze us. Constantly,” Nicolette raved in an interview with People. The actor added, “She wakes up every day jazzed and excited about life, and excited to get us running around, and push our buttons, and test her Lucy limits.”

“I really do worry about the fact that she’s not around other kids,” Leslie added. “Every now and again, she says, ‘Am I going to go to school today?’ And we have to say, ‘No, baby, you’re not going to go to school today. Do you remember why?’ And she says, ‘Because people are still getting sick.’ … So that breaks my heart every time.”

However, Nicolette shared that her daughter loves to spend time with her grandparents.

“They live very, very close to us,” she explained. “So it’s always Lucy’s favorite thing to go to my parents’ house. It’s been a godsend.”