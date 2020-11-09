Legion Geocache Adventure brings the fight to Toronto

Ubisoft and Adventure Lab are working together to create a Watch Dogs: Legion real-life mobile experience.
‘Watch Dogs: Legion Geocache Adventure’ launches on November 24th.
Those who download the Adventure Lab app will be able to access five locations around Toronto, the city where the game was developed. If you figure out the experience’s skill-testing question, you’ll be able to recruit a member of the resistance in the companion experience.
Further, if you hit all the stops on a mission, you’ll also get access to exclusive content and Ubisoft interviews.
While Watch Dogs Legion takes place in a future version of London, the player’s goal is to recruit as many residents as possible to stop Albion, a private security company, and liberate the city.
Adventure Lab is available on Android and iOS. Watch Dogs Legion is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Stadia.
Image credit: Ubisoft