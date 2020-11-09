Lee Brice Drops Out of CMA Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Lee Brice won’t be performing at the 2020 CMA Awards after all.

According to the Associated Press (via Variety), the 41-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus. Variety reported that a representative for the artist told the AP on Sunday, Nov. 8 that Brice is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.”

In addition, Variety noted that a CMA spokesperson told the AP Brice was tested and received his results before arriving for any award show-related rehearsals or activities, which are taking place in Nashville. Per Variety, Brice’s representative also told the AP the “Hard to Love” star will be isolating at home until he’s received clearance from his doctor.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” his rep told the AP, per Variety.

Brice was scheduled to take the stage along with Carly Pearce. Both singers are nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories for their hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which peaked at no. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in June.