Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Friend, Says Kanye Has “Brainwashed The Whole Family”

If you’ve paid any attention to the characters in the Kardashian Cinematic Universe over the years, then you certainly know who Larsa Pippen is.
Once upon a time, she was Kim’s best friend, and she eventually became inseparable with the other Kardashian women as well.
But over the summer, there were rumors of a feud brewing between Larsa and the Kardashians. First, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney all unfollowed Larsa on Instagram, and Larsa unfollowed them back.
Then, Kanye released a series of cryptic tweets, in which he included the name “Larsa” and a thinking face.
At the time, Larsa declined to explain what was going on — but she did release an Instagram statement saying she was “praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives.”
Well, in a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Lara opened up about her rift with the Kardashians — and she did not hold back.
“I didn’t feel any type of way,” she told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn about falling out with the family. “I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family.”
“But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it,” she continued. “So if Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that.”
And Larsa went on to claim that Kanye has “brainwashed” the entire Kardashian family.
“He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking — I don’t even know what. I don’t even know. He talks so much about me being this and that, and this and that.”
She alleged that Kanye used to call her really early in the morning “when he wanted to rant”:
[Kanye] used to call me at 4, 5, and 6 o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, “I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.” I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y, and Z.
And she claimed that the calls became so frequent and intense that she had to block him:
Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So he turned that into, “Oh, she’s this and she’s that.” [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a fuck? Should I give a fuck? I don’t know.
“Was I hurt by it? Yes,” she continued. “But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”
And Larsa said that the final nail in the coffin was when she was accused of hitting on Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, at a club:
I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened. So then they were like, “Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis.” By the way, that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. Was he delusional? I know he raps about being the highest in the fucking room. So clearly maybe he was the highest in the fucking room. He imagined all this shit because it never happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that.
Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney have yet to respond to any of Larsa’s allegations, but we’ll update you if they do.
