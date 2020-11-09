Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Rift With the Kardashians

In addition to speaking about the Kardashians, Larsa addressed rumors about Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson. For instance, she denied hitting on Travis at a club, stating “that never happened,” and claimed she was “kind of seeing Tristan before Khloe.”

“I was seeing him,” she recalled. “I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don’t even care… I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never, like, put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

However, she wished nothing but the best for True Thompson‘s parents, noting she thinks it’s great “they’re trying to work on their relationship” and that she’s “really proud of them.” “I mean, I love them together. I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out. If they love each other, then god bless. I think when you have a family with someone it’s really hard to, like, break up. You do everything in order to keep, you know, your kid’s home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out.”