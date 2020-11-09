Kulula.com re-opens bookings ahead of December take off

Customers who booked tickets before Comair was placed in business rescue on 5 May will be able to utilise the value of their tickets. (Supplied)

Comair began taking new bookings for kulula.com on Monday.

This is ahead of the low-cost airline’s planned take off again on 1 December. Comair, which is in business rescue, operates kulula.com as well as British Airways domestically in terms of a licence agreement.

“We are excited to be returning to the skies and with competition being restored in the domestic market, the flying public can once again expect to achieve low airfares,” commented Glenn Orsmond, who represents the Comair Rescue Consortium, which was selected as winning bid in a business rescue process. “This is an important moment for Comair, for all the employees who have been so patient and supportive through the business rescue process, for our customers, the flying public and the country.”

Orsmond said in a statement that a strong, competitive airline sector benefits everyone and that the hope is to gradually restore kulula.com’s schedule and network. The re-introduction of kulula flights on the domestic network is the first phase of Comair’s ramp up to full operations over the next few months.

British Airways domestic and regional flights will re-open soon as will kulula flights from Lanseria, according to Orsmond. He says Comair will initially operate a fleet of fifteen aircraft across both airline brands gradually increasing as the remainder of the fleet returns to service over the next few months. Customers who booked tickets before Comair was placed in business rescue on 5 May will be able to utilise the value of their tickets through the Comair Travel Bank for future travel on Comair from mid-January onwards.