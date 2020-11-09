King Von’s Record Label Releases Statement On His Death

EMPIRE, the record label of Chicago rapper King Von, has released a statement following his death.

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von,” the statement began. “He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community – O’Block.”

Police say King Von was one of three men shot and killed on Friday morning in Atlanta. At first, there were reports that Von had been killed by police — but police say he was shot by members from another group of men and was shot before they arrived on the scene.

“We are fortunate to have witnessed his growth and evolution, but know he had so much more to give to the world,” the statement continued. “The EMPIRE family offers our condolences to his family, friends, team and fans during this very difficult time.”