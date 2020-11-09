King Von’s Record Label Releases Statement On His Death

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

EMPIRE, the record label of Chicago rapper King Von, has released a statement following his death.

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von,” the statement began. “He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community – O’Block.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR