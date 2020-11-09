Keurig’s most affordable coffee maker is down to just $50 this Black Friday

Few things help us get through a long and stressful day the way coffee does. Packed with caffeine and endless flavor options, there’s no underestimating a good cup of joe. If you have an aging coffee pot that’s been in need of an upgrade for some time, this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Right now, Keurig’s popular K-Mini coffee maker is on sale for 38% off — down to just $50 from a retail price of $80. It’s the smallest and most affordable machine in Keurig’s entire lineup, and it’s a perfect fit for anyone looking to finally join the Keurig trend while keeping their spending to a minimum.

Keurig makes some of the most popular coffee makers on the market, with one of its most impressive being the K-Mini. It’s incredibly compact and features a competitive retail price, and it can be yours for even less during Black Friday. At a discounted price of just $50 right now, there’s never been a better time to jump aboard the Keurig bandwagon. $50 at Amazon

My wife and I have been using a K-Mini for a few years now, and let me tell you that it’s been one of my favorite gadgets we have in the entire kitchen. It’s incredibly small, easy to use, and works with a wide variety of drinks.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

Using the K-Mini is about as simple as it gets. You fill up the water reservoir to your desired cup size (anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces), insert the K-Cup you want to use, place your mug under the nozzle, and press the big button up top. Within a matter of seconds, you have a steaming hot cup of coffee just like that. Regular coffee mugs fit just fine, and you can remove part of the plastic base to fit most travel mugs, too.

You’ll need to fill up the K-Mini with water every time you brew a new cup, but if you live alone or with one other person, it’s not much of a hassle at all. Refilling the reservoir takes no time at all, meaning you can have two cups brewed in just a couple of minutes.

As someone that likes plenty of other drinks outside of the coffee spectrum, I really appreciate all the variety you get with Keurig’s K-Cups. With options for tea, cider, and hot cocoa, you can mix-and-match your K-Cup collection so you always have something tasty and unique to drink whenever you want. You can even get reusable K-Cups and brew any type of loose coffee you’d like!

Keurigs are seen by a lot of people as some of the most convenient coffee makers around, and after living with one for a while, I can happily attest to that. $50 is an incredible price to pay for the K-Mini, so if you’ve been eyeing the machine for a while, now is a perfect time to buy.