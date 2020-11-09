Keke Palmer Suggests EBT Cards Only Work On Healthy Food Items

Conversations around policy changes that impact black people and other minority groups have increased greatly since it was announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to take the White House. Keke Palmer is one of the folks sparking conversation, and she had an interesting suggestion for Kamala regarding EBT cards on Monday morning.

Keke’s Twitter mentions were flooded after she posed the hypothetical question about EBT cards only being able to work on healthy food items. She also mentioned Kamala on Twitter, suggesting that she make her thoughts a reality, and while Keke explains that her intentions were nothing but pure, some fans felt her comments were a little out of touch.

“I have been eating extremely healthy lately and I have been sad about my debit card balance because of it,” she explains. “Healthy food is more expensive for a reason. It’s fresh, good for you and gives you energy. Bad foods are bad for a reason. They last long they taste good because of tons of sodium and they aren’t expensive because they’re honestly not food. Most likely they are food LIKE products.”

She goes on to say that EBT cards that swipe healthy food for free would be a benefit to those who cannot afford those foods on their own.

“In any event imagine if you could get whatever healthy foods you wanted on your EBT card. Like all the healthy foods could swipe for free. Pretty much a reward for being healthy but even more so giving homes a break that want to eat healthy but can’t afford it!”

One fan replied to Keke about his personal experience with having to use EBT growing up, and rejects her suggestion due to the concept of food deserts.

As a product of “EBT”, girl… WHATTTTT? Food deserts are a fucking thing. People buy what they can afford. And you tryna tell them that they need to spend that $116 for the month on 3 items? Stfu! Damn. https://t.co/ULqRYRnWeA — Martin Luther Queen (@chazitear) November 9, 2020

