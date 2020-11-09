Keke Palmer Stresses Her EBT Tweet Was ‘Not Suggestion for Solving All Low Income Issues’

Instagram

The former co-host of ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’ lands in hot water after she asked her social media followers to imagine if their food stamps ‘could only work on healthy items.’

Keke Palmer has attempted to defend her controversial Twitter posts about EBT cards. Finding herself under attack by many social media users over her food stamps comments, the former co-host of “Strahan, Sara and Keke” stressed that her opinion was not a “suggestion for solving all low income issues.”

The 27-year-old offered a clarification via Twitter on Monday, November 9. “To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards. This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce,” she explained.

Her statement came several hours after the actress playing Mercedes in “Hustlers” was flooded with backlash for posting a tweet that threw in the idea that food stamps could only be used to purchase “healthy items” only. In her now-deleted tweet, she wrote, “Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items.”

While she deleted her initial tweet, Keke went on to reach out to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to share the idea. In a new tweet, she wrote, “Hey @KamalaHarris, I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo.”

Many who took issue with Keke’s tweets accused her for trying to police what people with low and no income can eat. One user argued, “Attempting to control how anyone spends their money is an act of violence, particularly those who have systematically disenfranchised. Free and low cost food in neighborhoods helps.”

Another critic pleaded with her, “Please stop. I love you but this is super harmful to poor people. Let them eat what they want.” A third one raged, “Unless you plan on opening your purse please stay out of poor people’s business. You are very out of touch with reality and it shows.” Someone else similarly expressed displeased by writing, “Stay out of poor people’s business please. I’m begging you.”