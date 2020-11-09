Katy Perry Faces Backlash for Consoling Family Members Who Support Donald Trump

Instagram

The ‘Smile’ singer is called privileged after saying she reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss and urging her followers to do the same.

Katy Perry has reached out to console members of her family who supported U.S. President Donald Trump following his bitter election defeat.

Trump is still vowing to contest the results of Tuesday’s (03Nov20) presidential election, despite all U.S. news networks calling the race in his rival, Joe Biden‘s favour on Saturday – prompting world leaders to offer the Democrat their congratulations.

In an attempt to heal the wounds in her own family, Perry, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, has been calling relatives on the other side of the political divide to reassure them they are still family.

“The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today,” she tweeted. “Happy Sunday.”

The “Firework” hitmaker’s words were not well received by many followers, however, with some claiming Perry’s wealth and privilege meant forgiving Trump backers was a luxury she could afford while others could not.

“Truth is, rich white ppl (people) such as yourself were NEVER at risk no matter who won this election. To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions -to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects,” one tweeted. “So no, I won’t be calling my family to console them.”

Another added, “I know you mean well, but this is not the one. Racism prevails because white people who has the access, refuse to have difficult and essential conversations with those closest to us who have bigoted views. We have the access, privilege and trust with them so it’s our job to help.”