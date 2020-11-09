Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Calls Her “Baby” in New Post

The mom to 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise also said she’s been picking up some new hobbies, including sewing, painting and writing. Emilio paints as well, and recently showed off his red work of art on Instagram with the words “Covid 19” brushed on top, to which Katie commented with tons of swirling star emojis.

The Dawson’s Creek alum continued her musings in Vogue, “Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it.”

She said her latest adventures out in New York are giving her the feeling that the Big Apple is “emerging” once again after the coronavirus pandemic. “I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life,” Katie wrote. “I feel inspired. I feel grateful. The beauty of the world is before us.”

But with no direct mention of her dating life in the article, Katie still seems to be keeping her love story private for now.

