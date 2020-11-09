Kaizer Chiefs legend lays into Billiat and Manyama: ‘The so-called big players need to come out’

Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates challenges Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2020 MTN8 Semi Final 1st Leg match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the 31 October 2020 at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu has

called out senior players Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama following the MTN8

defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi were knocked out of the MTN8 by

bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at the semi final stage after a 3-0 defeat at

Orlando Stadium and a 2-0 defeat at FNB Stadium.

Mahlangu, previously known as Pule,

believes the senior players at Chiefs should take responsibility for the team’s

failures, and called out Billiat and Manyama for not inspiring the youngsters.

“These guys, they are senior players,

getting paid a lot of money,” Mahlangu told SuperSport TV.

“[They are among] the highest paid

players in the team and in the league. They need to encourage the [young kids]

like [Nkosingiphile] Ngcobo, [Njabulo] Blom.

“Both players were Player of the

Season [Billiat won PSL Player of the Season while at Mamelodi Sundowns and

Manyama did it with Cape Town City].”

He added: “Injuries, travelling, and

they don’t have depth in their squad. So, it’s going to be a very difficult

season for Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs.

“But the so-called big players, they

need to come out, they need to raise their hand. Manyama, four, five games,

from the [bio] bubble, he’s never been the same again.”

– TEAMtalk media