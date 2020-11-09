Julius Baer agrees in principal to settle FIFA corruption case By

© . FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Swiss bank Julius Baer in Zurich
ZURICH () – Julius Baer has made an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations over its role in corruption surrounding soccer body FIFA, the private bank said on Monday.
The bank has taken a provision of $79.7 million to cover any expected fines after agreeing in principal to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Julius Baer said it expects a final resolution of the matter “shortly.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.