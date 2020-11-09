Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Seen Having Family Dinner in Malibu

Instagram

The ex-BFF of Kylie Jenner and the NBA star seemingly are getting serious as the couple are photographed stepping out in Malibu for a dinner with Jordyn’s family members.

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns seemed ready to take their relationship to the next level. Just over one month after going Instagram official with their romance, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner and her NBA athlete boyfriend were photographed having dinner with her family members in Malibu.

One of the photos that have surfaced online caught the 23-year-old on camera as she walked side by side with her basketball player boyfriend on Saturday night, November 7. The two of them were seen leaving the restaurant while holding hands.

For the outing, Jordyn was seen wearing all-black outfits that include tight pants, a fluffy jacket, heeled combat boots. She completed her look with a matching handbag. Her boyfriend, in the meantime, gave a bit of color to his look by donning an oversized gray Balenciaga sweater. He also sported black pants and black Nike sneakers. Both of them wore black face masks.

Another picture taken from the night-out displayed the “Life of Kylie” alum exiting the car with her sister Jodie Woods. Her 15-year-old sibling later shared a boomerang video of the smiling couple cuddling up together during dinner on her Instagram Story feed. “My loves,” she captioned the PDA Boomerang clip, which was later reposted by her older sister.

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns enjoyed family dinner with sister Jodie Woods.

Jordyn and Karl were first rumored to be an item in August 2019. She, however, was quick to offer a denial. Setting the record straight on Instagram, she stated, “Y’all gone make me not be able to have any friends and ruin relationships! Lol Karl is like a brother to me.” It was not long, however, until the social media personality and the Minnesota Timberwolves star finally confirmed their relationship.

On September 26, Jordyn and Karl shared Instagram pictures of them celebrating her 23rd birthday in Cabo San Lucas. “I found you, then I found me,” she captioned the photos. Her beau, on the other hand, wrote in his own post, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.”